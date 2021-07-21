Other States

Pataudi building collapse: Haryana CM announces ₹2 lakh for kin of victims

Hayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the building collapse at Pataudi two days ago.

“Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal announces ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh in the building collapse incident at Khawaspur village. The said amount will be given each to the next of kin of those who died in the unfortunate incident. The relief of ₹1 lakh also announced each to the seriously injured,” said a press statement by Haryana Public Relations Department.

Three persons — Pradeep, Robin and Rahul — had died when a three-storey building inside the premises of a logistics firm in Pataudi collapsed this past Sunday. One person had sustained injuries.

A first information report has been registered against the company’s manager and the building owner on charges of causing death by negligence.


