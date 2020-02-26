Paswan hails Bihar Assembly resolution on NRC, NPR

New Delhi

26 February 2020 03:46 IST

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party patriarch Ramvilas Paswan on Tuesday welcomed the resolution passed by the Bihar Assembly to not implement the National Register of Citizens in the State and to implement the 2010 draft of the National Population Register.

Mr. Paswan tweeted, “I have already said there is no need to panic with the NPR and the Prime Minister already has said that there is no plan to impose NRC.”

Mr. Paswan had earlier told The Hindu that the questions on date of birth and place of birth of parents of a respondent should be removed from NPR forms. He said he himself would not know or would not be able to produce documents regarding his parents.

