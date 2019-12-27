Pastor booked on rape charge in Chhattisgarh

A girl was allegedly raped by a pastor in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, the police said on Thursday.

A case was registered against Shalom Babu Tandi, the accused, at Pathalgaon police station, Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Baghel said.

According to the complaint, few months back Tandi had promised the girl’s parents, who live in neighbouring Surguja district, that he will look after the education of their daughter and brought her to his place in Pathalgaon, the SP said.

He allegedly sexually exploited the girl, and threatened with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

After the girl told her parents about the alleged exploitation, they approached the police.

A case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered.

The accused was absconding and efforts were on to nab him, the SP said.