Pastor booked on rape charge in Chhattisgarh

A girl was allegedly raped by a pastor in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, the police said on Thursday.
A case was registered against Shalom Babu Tandi, the accused, at Pathalgaon police station, Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Baghel said.
According to the complaint, few months back Tandi had promised the girl’s parents, who live in neighbouring Surguja district, that he will look after the education of their daughter and brought her to his place in Pathalgaon, the SP said.
He allegedly sexually exploited the girl, and threatened with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.
After the girl told her parents about the alleged exploitation, they approached the police.
A case under IPC sections 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered.
The accused was absconding and efforts were on to nab him, the SP said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.