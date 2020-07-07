Pastor angers Arunachal indigenous faith followers, FIR lodged

GUWAHATI

07 July 2020 15:16 IST

Video on social media shows burning of altar, image of supreme deity and other material intrinsic to the Donyi-Polo faith

Organisations of the followers of Donyi-Polo, an indigenous faith in Arunachal Pradesh, have lodged a first information report (FIR) against a pastor and four others for hurting their sentiments.

The FIR was lodged at the police station in Seppa, headquarters of East Kameng district, on July 6 after a video uploaded on social media showed members of the Pentecostal Church burning an altar, image of supreme deity Ane Donyi and other materials used by Donyi-Polo followers while allegedly converting a differently-abled person at her house in the town. The incident happened on July 4.

Donyi-Polo means worship of the Sun and the Moon. Communities of the Tani group of people follow this faith.

The district unit of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) and three other organisations, including the All East Kameng Abo Tani Nyibu (Priest) Welfare Association, filed the complaint against Pastor Taye Kadu and the others.

East Kameng’s Superintendent of Police Piyush Fulzele Nirakar said the case was registered under the relevant sections of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act of 1978 and the Indian Penal Code.

“It is a non-bailable offence entailing three years of imprisonment. All the five accused have been called to the police station. The will be interrogated by the investigating officer and necessary action as per protocols will be taken,” Mr Nirakar said.

The Arunachal Christian Forum had issued an apology and “both sides” were cooperating with the authorities to ensure there was no law and order issue, he added.

IFCSAP general secretary Bai Taba had, in a statement, said his organisation would “never tolerate such humiliating action against the indigenous faiths” and sought stern action against the wrongdoers.

“Freedom of religion is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of India. It, however, does not mean that one should demean and demolish other religions,” he said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act prohibits the conversion from one religious faith to any other religious faith by use of force or inducement or by fraudulent means and for matters connected therewith.

The 2011 census says 30.26% of the State’s population are Christians, up from 18.7% in 2001. The State recorded 29.04% Hindus and 26.2% practitioners of “other religions”, including those of the indigenous faiths such as Donyi-Polo and Rangfrah in 2011.

The State had no Christians in 1951.