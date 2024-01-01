ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers sit on railway track in Gurugram over not being allowed inside train

January 01, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Gurugram

Angry passengers caused the train to stop for about 30 minutes and agreed to clear the track only after they had a word with the railway station administration and railway police

PTI

Passengers bound for Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan sat on the railway track in Gurugram after they were faced with an overcrowded train and were shut out by the passengers sitting inside, police said here on January 1.

Angry passengers caused the train to stop for about 30 minutes and agreed to clear the track only after they had a word with the railway station administration and railway police.

ALSO READ
Gurugram’s public transit expansion stuck in second gear

According to police, the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. on December 31 night, when the Chetak Express – Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Udaipur City — arrived at platform 1 of Gurugram Railway Station in an overcrowded state.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation was not helped by the passengers sitting inside, who refused to open the doors of the train for the newcomers to get on board.

"The passengers created a ruckus and even stopped the train but the train departed at 8:40 p.m. after they were pacified," said Inspector Sheotaj Singh, SHO, Government Railway Police Station, Gurugram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US