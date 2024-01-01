GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Passengers sit on railway track in Gurugram over not being allowed inside train

Angry passengers caused the train to stop for about 30 minutes and agreed to clear the track only after they had a word with the railway station administration and railway police

January 01, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Gurugram

PTI

Passengers bound for Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan sat on the railway track in Gurugram after they were faced with an overcrowded train and were shut out by the passengers sitting inside, police said here on January 1.

Angry passengers caused the train to stop for about 30 minutes and agreed to clear the track only after they had a word with the railway station administration and railway police.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. on December 31 night, when the Chetak Express – Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Udaipur City — arrived at platform 1 of Gurugram Railway Station in an overcrowded state.

The situation was not helped by the passengers sitting inside, who refused to open the doors of the train for the newcomers to get on board.

"The passengers created a ruckus and even stopped the train but the train departed at 8:40 p.m. after they were pacified," said Inspector Sheotaj Singh, SHO, Government Railway Police Station, Gurugram.

