13 passengers injured as Katra-bound bus rams into tree in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

April 22, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Hoshiarpur (Punjab)

At least 13 passengers were injured on Saturday when a private bus crashed into a tree on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road, police said.

The bus with around 50 passengers was travelling from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

When the bus reached near village Aima Mangat, it rammed into the roadside tree after its driver lost control over the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured were admitted to civil hospitals of Mukerian and Dasuya.

All were discharged after first aid, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT