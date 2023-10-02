ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger arrested for trying to open emergency exit door onboard Nagpur-Bengaluru flight

October 02, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The man identified as Swapnil Holey had boarded Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight 6E 6803 from Nagpur at around 10 p.m. on September 30, police said

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Bengaluru prior to take-off, police said on October 2.

The man identified as Swapnil Holey had boarded Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight 6E 6803 from Nagpur at around 10 p.m. on September 30, they said.

According to police, the passenger was seated next to the emergency exit door of the aircraft. Before takeoff, while the crew members were briefing passengers, the man allegedly attempted to open the door.

After the flight landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 11.55 p.m., Holey was escorted by the airline's staff to the police station, a senior police officer said.

He was scheduled to take a flight to Bangkok on October 1, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the airline staff, an FIR under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused passenger was arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

However, he was later released on bail.

