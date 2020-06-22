Party MLA suspended by CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday suspended its MLA in Rajasthan, Balwan Poonia, from the party’s membership for a year for violating the discipline by voting in favour of the Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections in the State held on June 19.

CPI(M) State Secretary Amra Ram said here that Mr. Poonia, who was also the Legislature Party leader, had been suspended with immediate effect and a show-cause notice had been issued to him seeking explanation of his conduct within seven days.

Mr. Poonia disobeyed the party’s directions and went to vote in favour of the Congress. The other MLA, Girdhari Lal, did not cast his vote.