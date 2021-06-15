Chirag Paswan ousted; says 'party should not be betrayed'

New Delhi

15 June 2021 16:57 IST

In his first reaction after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras ousted him as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday likened the organization to a mother who should not be "betrayed".

In a tweet, he said he made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed.

People are supreme in a democracy, Mr. Paswan said and thanked those who have kept faith in the party.

Mr. Paswan also shared a letter he had written to Mr. Paras, the youngest brother of his father, in March in which he had highlighted his uncle's unhappiness over a number of issues, including his elevation as the party president.