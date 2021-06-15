Other States

Chirag Paswan ousted; says "party should not be betrayed"

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

In his first reaction after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras ousted him as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday likened the organization to a mother who should not be "betrayed".

In a tweet, he said he made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed.

People are supreme in a democracy, Mr. Paswan said and thanked those who have kept faith in the party.

Mr. Paswan also shared a letter he had written to Mr. Paras, the youngest brother of his father, in March in which he had highlighted his uncle's unhappiness over a number of issues, including his elevation as the party president.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2021 4:59:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/party-like-mother-should-not-be-betrayed-chirag-paswan/article34821911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY