Party flag forcibly removed from car at AMU: BJP MLA

Dalvir Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Barauli, has alleged that the Aligarh Muslim University administration forcibly removed the party flag from his vehicle when the driver went to pick up his grandson on the campus. University officials, however, said the action was not party-specific.

Mr. Singh said the proctorial team asked his driver Guddu to remove the flag when he went to pick up his grandson Vijay Kumar Singh, who studies in AMU, on Tuesday.

He claimed that the car was purposely stopped and the driver was abused by the university staff.

“It shows the mentality of the university authorities. They are against the party,” he said. Mr Singh said he would raise the issue with the AMU registrar and lodge a complaint with the Human Resource and Development Minister. The driver has filed a police complaint in this regard.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said a notification was issued by the university on August 20 whereby no vehicle with flag of any political party was to be allowed on the campus.

Media attention

“The proctorial team had removed the flag of other parties during the Iglas bypoll as well. In this case, Deputy Proctor Brij Bhushan Singh asked the driver to remove the flag and he did it without any objection. The episode got highlighted because there was media near the main gate at the time of the incident as a student march for environment protection was in progress,” he said.