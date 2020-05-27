Parts of Raj Bhavan in Bhopal declared as containment area

Bhopal

27 May 2020 23:44 IST

Six residents of employees’ quarters on campus test positive

The Bhopal district administration on Wednesday declared part of the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan as a containment area as six residents of the employees’ quarters on campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Governor has tested negative for the illness,” confirmed Ajay Varma, Press Officer to the Governor. “All the caretakers have also tested negative and shifted to guest rooms to break their possible contact with the affected area,” he said.

The son of a vehicle cleaner residing on the campus had tested positive two days ago, prompting sampling of others. “Four of his family members, including the father, have tested positive. And another staff member also tested positive,” said Mr. Varma.

Home quarantine

The houses of the infected have been declared epicentres, and a containment area thrown around them. All residents within the area have been home quarantined.

Only one locality for employees was affected, while the other one was out of the containment area, said Mr. Varma. “The Governor is continuing his daily business following social distancing norms and taking precautions,” he added.

District officials have sanitised the campus. Whereas, a survey to detect influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections will be undertaken in the area.