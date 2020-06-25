Other States

Parties to meet PM over ordinances

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the major political parties of Punjab, barring the BJP, have resolved to appeal to the Centre to immediately withdraw the recently passed ordinances on the agriculture sector.

A government statement said a delegation of parties led by the Chief Minister would meet the Prime Minister and the Union Agriculture Minister to convey their strong reservations on these ‘anti-farmer legislations’ and urge them to immediately withdraw them in public interest.

