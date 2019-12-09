Other States

‘Parties that support CAB a threat to unity’

The Aligarh Muslim Students’ Union has said that political parties that support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 are a threat to the unity and the integrity of the country. It called upon the President and the Supreme Court to intervene as any structural alteration to the Constitution would demolish the idea of India.

‘Divisive Bill’

Describing it as a “divisive” Bill, president of AMUSU Salman Imtiaz said the Bill follows an “Israeli blueprint” born out of “Zionist ideology”. “The Bill is the product of an obnoxious mindset that functions on the basis of hate and attempts to rob India of its Constitution and diversity,” he said.

A statement issued by AMUSU said if passed, it will lead to the NRC process across India, which miserably failed in Assam.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019

