Parties prepare for panchayat polls in Tripura

Preparations have begun for the upcoming three panchayat elections in Tripura. The announcement of poll schedules is expected in the next few days, a senior official in the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Monday.

The commission has also declared the final electoral rolls. A total of 12,03,070 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Over 90% of seats were won by the ruling CPI(M) led Left Front in the 2014 panchayat elections. However, in the last Assembly, Lok Sabha and by-elections, the CPI(M) saw a rout and incumbent BJP registered a huge win.

The Congress is also gradually gaining ground. In the recent LS election in Tripura, the party secured 26% of votes pushing CPI(M) to third position.

Sources said that the BJP is in the process of selecting candidates..