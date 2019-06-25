Parties prepare for panchayat polls in Tripura

Preparations have begun for the upcoming three panchayat elections in Tripura. The announcement of poll schedules is expected in the next few days, a senior official in the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Monday.
The commission has also declared the final electoral rolls. A total of 12,03,070 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Over 90% of seats were won by the ruling CPI(M) led Left Front in the 2014 panchayat elections. However, in the last Assembly, Lok Sabha and by-elections, the CPI(M) saw a rout and incumbent BJP registered a huge win.
The Congress is also gradually gaining ground. In the recent LS election in Tripura, the party secured 26% of votes pushing CPI(M) to third position.
Sources said that the BJP is in the process of selecting candidates..
