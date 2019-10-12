Parties in Maharashtra crack the whip against rebels

Faced with rebellion ahead of the October 21 Assembly elections, political parties in the State have begun to take disciplinary action against leaders who have defied party orders.

The Congress has sacked three people for contesting against party candidates. State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat ordered the sacking of Ramratanbapu Raut in Amgaon, Gondia district, Sevakbhau Waghaye in Sampli, Bhandara and Majid Quereshi in Malkapur, Buldhana for contesting as independents against party candidates.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has sacked Geeta Jain in Mira Road, Charan Waghmare in Tumsar, Bhandara and Dilip Deshmukh in Ahmadpur, Latur for contesting against party candidates.

Different problem

The Shiv Sena, on the other hand, is facing problems of a different kind. At least 20 of its corporators in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) have resigned to protest the candidature of the BJP’s Ganpat Gaikwad from Kalyan East Assembly segment. Mr. Gaikwad had won the 2014 Assembly poll as an independent. Senior Sena leader from Thane, Eknath Shinde, warned party members against indulging in anti-party activities. “The Sena and BJP are contesting as an alliance and as per the seat distribution, every party worker is expected to follow orders. Severe action will be taken against those who do not adhere to party guidelines,” said Mr. Shinde.

Interestingly, the ruling Sena-BJP alliance is facing rebellion in a number of key seats. In Belapur, Navi Mumbai, Sena leader Vijay Mane is contesting as an independent against the BJP’s Manda Mhatre. In Andheri West, former BJP corporator Murji Patel is contesting against the Sena’s Ramesh Latke and in Versova, Sena corporator Rajul Patel will be fighting as an independent against sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly Bharti Lavekar, who is contesting on BJP symbol.

Manifesto woes

The rebellion and non-cooperation has put a question mark on the publication of the ruling alliance’s election manifesto. According to Shiv Sena sources, the party has already announced its promises.

“Uddhavji has already announced our plan, such as a full meal for ₹10, at the Dussehra rally. This is a part of our manifesto,” said a Sena leader.