Parties flay Haryana govt. move to ‘disrupt’ farmers’ movement

Sealing of borders a violation of right to protest, they say

As Haryana government imposed restrictions on movement of farmers, protesting against Centre’s agriculture laws, to enter the State from Punjab — political parties, farmers outfits and a Sikh radical group on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana for denying farmers their democratic right of peaceful protest.

Bhagwant Mann, MP and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab chief, said sealing of State borders by Haryana government was a blatant violation of the right to protest guaranteed by the Constitution. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Rajya Sabha MP and president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) accused the Haryana government of creating obstruction in the farmers’ stir and denying the democratic rights of farmers to protest.

‘Undemocratic move’

“Sealing of the borders by Haryana police was unfortunate and had made it clear that the BJP-led government in Haryana was trying to stop the peaceful agitation of the farmers at the behest of the Centre government,” he said. Mr. Dhindsa also termed the detaining of farmer union leaders by the Haryana police as undemocratic.

“Farmers have gathered on the border areas as we are not being allowed to enter Haryana, which is unfortunate and condemnable. We are opposing Centre’s farm laws.. If the Haryana government does not allow us to go we will sit on protest for at least a week on the border areas itself,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bhartaiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda).

Sikh radical group Dal Khalsa chief Harpal Singh Cheema joined the farmers march to Delhi, stating people of Punjab were prepared for a long fight in case the Union government doesn’t concede to farmers’ rightful demand and repeal all three farm laws.