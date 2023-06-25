ADVERTISEMENT

Parties doing politics in the name of JP and Lohia colluding with Congress, says Yogi Adityanath

June 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister paid tributes to all those who participated in the anti-Emergency protest to safeguard democracy

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 25 targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the Janata Dal (United) and other Opposition parties and alleged that while these parties called themselves followers of socialists Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia, they were colluding with the Congress, which trampled democracy by imposing Emergency and against which these socialists fought.

“People doing politics in the name of JP and Lohia are with the Congress, today which weakened democracy by declaring Emergency in the country on June 25, 1975. The SP has a long history of extending support even when it is not asked. In 2004, the Congress did not want the support of the SP, still the latter supported it,” said Mr. Adityanath in Noida, while inaugurating and laying foundation stone for development projects worth ₹1,719 crore.

Slams Pakistan

The Chief Minister paid tributes to all those who participated in the anti-Emergency protest to safeguard democracy. He added, “On one side India is touching new heights of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and getting global respect, on the other side Pakistan, which separated from India, is struggling for every loaf of bread and will have the same fate due to its misdeeds like the mafia had in Uttar Pradesh.”

Mr. Adityanath claimed that perception about Gautam Buddha Nagar and Noida had changed in the last six years of the BJP rule, with people from everywhere visiting the city. “Earlier people living in Delhi used to hesitate to come to Greater Noida, but now the situation has changed. Now people from every corner of Delhi and the country want to come to Noida and Greater Noida where the Medical Device Park, Jewar International Airport, Film City and infrastructure facilities are coming up,” he added.  

