Parties claim to have dented each other’s vote bank in Bihar bypoll, but political analysts tell a cautionary tale

‘The bypoll results have shown that it’s not going to be a cakewalk for the grand alliance in the upcoming polls in the State and they have to work hard to forge a formidable challenge against the BJP’

Supporters burst firecrackers to celebrate after BJP candidate Kusum Devi won from Gopalganj assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna on November 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

‘The bypoll results have shown that it’s not going to be a cakewalk for the grand alliance in the upcoming polls in the State and they have to work hard to forge a formidable challenge against the BJP’

The ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Opposition BJP claim to have dented each other’s vote banks in the recently concluded bypoll, while political analysts anticipate tough electoral battles ahead in the State.

In a clear message to both sides, bypoll results for both Mokama and Gopalganj showed a lower victory margin than in the 2020 Assembly poll.

In the Mokama bypoll, the RJDs’ Neelam Devi’s victory margin was 16,741, whereas in the 2020 Assembly election, her husband Anant Singh had defeated his nearest Janata Dal-United (JD-U) rival Rajiv Lochan by 35,757 votes. The bypoll was necessitated as Singh, a bahubali or strongman, was convicted in criminal case.

In Gopalganj, BJP candidate Kusum Devi retained the seat with a slender margin of 1,794 votes — her husband and former MLA Subhash Singh had defeated his nearest rival by 36,712 votes in the previous Assembly poll. Her victory margin was even less than the 2,170 votes polled as NOTA (‘None Of The Above’).

Kusum Devi is the widow of BJP MLA Subhash Singh, whose death after a prolong illness had necessitated the bypoll.

“Had the AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) and BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) candidate not made a dent into the Muslim and Yadav vote banks [of the RJD], the BJP candidate would have lost the poll in Gopalganj,” political analyst Ajay Kumar told The Hindu.

The AIMIM’s candidate, Abdul Salam, secured 12,214 votes, and the BSP’s candidate, Indira Devi, wife of former Gopalganj MP and MLA Anirudh Prasad Yadav alias Sadhu Yadav, the brother-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, secured 8,854 votes.

Meanwhile, State BJP leaders maintained, “Despite the mahagathbandhan‘s (grand alliance) wily designs and electoral machinations, the BJP retained the seat in Gopalganj.”

“The RJD had given its ticket to a party leader coming from a Vaishya community to make a dent in the BJP’s traditional vote bank, but they couldn’t succeed,” BJP leader and party spokesperson Nikhil Anand said.

“The results from both seats in the bypoll show that Nitish Kumar has lost his traditional Luv-Kush (Other Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class) vote bank because he has joined hands with the RJD again. These votes have now come to the BJP’s fold, which was reflected in the Mokama bypoll, where the BJP contested after several years and got 63,003 votes,” senior State BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said.

“In the 2020 Assembly poll, we lost the Gopalganj seat by nearly 40,000 votes, and this time, despite sympathy for the BJP, we lost merely by 1,700 votes. The mahagathbandhan has dented the BJP’s core vote bank,” RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.

“The bypoll results are actually a stamp by the people on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s mission 2024. The BJP’s Gopalganj victory is because of sympathy and not because of the party,” the ruling alliance’s JD(U) leader and the party’s Parliamentary Board chairman Upendra Kushwaha said, adding, “Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav together will impact the future elections in the State to the advantage of the grand alliance.”

Mahagathbandhan leaders asserted that the dent they had made in the BJP’s vote bank “will be reflected in the upcoming 2024 General and 2025 Assembly elections”.

“The bypoll results have shown that it’s not going to be a cakewalk for the grand alliance in the upcoming polls in the State and they have to work hard to forge a formidable challenge against the BJP in the future as the BJP has proved that it’s not a spent force against a seven-parties grand alliance,” observed political analyst and commentator Nawal Kishore Choudhary, adding, “Mandal and Kamandal (Hindutva) politics is back in Bihar and it was being reflected by results in the bypoll.”

“The bypoll result in Mokama Assembly constituency showed that Nitish Kumar’s voters, especially Dhanuk (an OBC community) did not vote for the RJD candidate. The RJD candidate did not get the support of JD(U)‘s voters and it was basically a victory of the personality cult of Anant Singh, not of the mahagathbandhan. And despite all odds, the BJP, which had fought the poll alone, gave a tough contest to the RJD candidate. This is alarming for the mahagathbandhan for future elections,” Mr. Ajay Kumar said.