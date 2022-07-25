Partha Chatterjee’s health stable, asked to get discharged from AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Calcutta High Court had ordered to shift the TMC leader to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after the ED objected his admission in SSKM Hospital on July 23

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar from SSKM hospital via air ambulance as per an order of the Calcutta High Court, in Kolkata, on July 25. | Photo Credit: PTI

Calcutta High Court had ordered to shift the TMC leader to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after the ED objected his admission in SSKM Hospital on July 23

West Bengal Commerce and Industries Department Minister Partha Chatterjee, who is embroiled in alleged School Service Commission (SSC) job scam, was asked to get discharged as his condition was stable, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 25.

Mr. Chatterjee was flown to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after Calcutta High Court had ordered to shift him to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) objected his admission in SSKM Hospital on July 23.

The TMC leader was arrested by the ED on July 23 and subsequently he was sent to two-day custody of the agency. The Minister, however, complained of uneasiness. He had to be admitted to SSKM hospital basin on a local court’s order. The ED approached Calcutta High Court against local court’s order.

The TMC leaders underwent various tests at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar while ED officials kept waiting in the premier hospital.

“He (Partha Chatterjee) was having problems because of his chronic illness. We investigated and the report has been submitted to the High Court, there was not much chest pain. He is in stable condition and has been advised to get discharged today,” said Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The ED was informing the Calcutta High Court about Mr. Chatterjee’s health condition through video conferencing.

Earlier in the morning, the TMC leader was booed at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar with some people shouted chor chor even as he was shifted to hospital.