 Partha Chatterjee, aide in ED custody till August 5

Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of suspended Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee, is brought to a court in Kolkata on August 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 03, 2022 23:35 IST

LIC policies, partnerships uncovered’

A court in Kolkata sent former Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till August 5.

Both the accused were produced before the court and the ED sought their custody for four more days. However, the court granted custody of the accused only till August 5.

Lawyers representing the ED said the agency had found four properties of which Mr. Chatterjee is a joint partner with Ms. Mukherjee.

A firm run by the two under joint partnership had purchased these properties, they added.

During the investigations, several LIC policies of Ms. Mukherjee in which Mr. Chatterjee is the nominee has also come to fore. Conducting searches at several properties of Ms. Mukherjee at Santiniketan in Birbhum district, officials were found to be engaged in work for several hours, even going so far as searching the garden by digging the soil in sections.

The ED had arrested Mr. Chatterjee and Ms. Mukherjee on July 23 in connection with the School Service Commission Recruitment scam.

The agency had also seized ₹50 crore in cash and several kilograms of gold from two residences of Ms. Mukherjee.

On July 28, Mr. Chatterjee was stripped of his party and ministerial responsibilities. Both the accused had told presspersons, while being taken for medical examination, that the cash recovered by the ED was not their money.