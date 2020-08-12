Parth Pawar is immature: Sharad Pawar

In a rare public snubbing of a family member, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday termed Parth Pawar, his grandnephew and son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as ‘immature’ and someone whose words are not taken seriously.

Mr. Pawar’s public display of anger over the actions of the young leader also hint that all’s not well within the Pawar family.

Parth Pawar had written letter to state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding CBI inquiry in to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His position was different than that of party's which has expressed confidence on Mumbai police. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already demanded CBI inquiry in to the said case.

When asked about the demand made by the young leader, who contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Maval constituency as NCP candidate, but lost to Shiv Sena, the party president said, “He is immature. There is no value to what he says. I have 100% trust on Maharashtra and Mumbai police. But if anyone wants to make a demand then nobody has any objection,” he said.

The junior Pawar has however not reacted on his granduncle’s statement.