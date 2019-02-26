Parrikar discharged from Goa hospital; to continue treatment at home

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Tuesday evening discharged from the State-run Goa Medical College & Hospital(GMC), where he was being treated since Saturday for complications arising from advanced pancreatic cancer he has been suffering from.

According to hospital sources, Mr. Parrikar was admitted to the GMC on Saturday after he suffered internal bleeding. “Chief Minister has been discharged from GMC. His health parameters are stable. Will continue with his treatment at home,” a CMO statement issued on Tuesday evening said.

After he was discharged from the hospital, he was taken to his private residence near here. The former Defence Minister was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February last year.

In the wake of the Indian Air Force action on Tuesday, a tweet by @Manoharparrikar said, “I salute the #IndianAirForce for its daring operations. It is a testimony to the IAF’s unparalleled strike capabilities. The new India under Shri. @narendramodi ji believes in its forces, & makes no compromise on terrorism & national security.”