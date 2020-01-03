Parminder Dhindsa resigns as leader of SAD legislature party

Senior Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Friday quit the post of the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal legislature party, a move seen as a setback to the party.

Mr. Dhindsa’s father and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had recently rebelled against the top party leadership, demanding Sukhbir Badal’s resignation as the party president to “restore party's lost glory”.

Mr. Sukhdev, who distanced himself from the party president election held last month, had claimed that his son Parminder Dhindsa was also with him in his fight against party’s top leadership.

Dhillon to take post

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal accepted the resignation of Parminder Singh Dhindsa from the post of its legislature party leader and announced that former Cabinet Minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon will assume this responsibility now.

Party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said while accepting Parminder Dhindsa’s resignation the SAD president has decided to give the responsibility of leading the party’s legislature wing to Sharanjit Singh Dhillon after taking the view of party legislators.

“All party legislators unanimously suggested that Mr. Dhillon be bestowed with this responsibility keeping in view his long selfless service to the party as well as his experience as a parliamentarian and Cabinet Minister,” he said.