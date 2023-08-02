ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament proceedings | Over 14,000 schoolchildren displaced due to ethnic violence in Manipur: Education Ministry

August 02, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Over 93% of these children have been admitted to the nearest school

PTI

File photo of children displaced due to ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur at an exclusive relief camp for children. | Photo Credit: PTI

Over 14,000 schoolchildren have been displaced due to the ethnic violence in Manipur, the Ministry of Education said on August 2.

Over 93% of these children have been admitted to the nearest school, Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

"A total of 14,763 school-going children have been displaced due to the current Manipur situation. A nodal officer has been appointed for each relief camp to facilitate the admission process of the displaced students," she said.

Also read | 10,000 children in 350 Manipur relief camps; stress-relief sessions on 

As many as "93.5% of the displaced students have been admitted to a nearest feasible school, free of cost", the Minister said.

More than 160 people have been killed and hundreds injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

