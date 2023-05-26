Parliament building inauguration: CM Yogi says Opposition indulging in dirty tricks to weaken democracy

May 26, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday targeted the Opposition parties for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building and alleged they were indulging in “dirty tricks” to create a controversy which would not be accepted by the country.

The Congress and other Opposition parties were making statements which would weaken Indian democracy, he added. “Under the chairmanship of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new Parliament, a symbol of India’s democracy, will be dedicated to the country. It will be a proud moment for the entire country. On this historic occasion, the kind of comments and statements being made by many Opposition parties, including the Congress, are extremely irresponsible and going to weaken democracy,” Mr. Adityanath said.

He claimed Mr. Modi gave a new identity to India while the Opposition was trying to weaken his efforts. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new identity to this image of India and the whole country is watching this vicious attempt of the Opposition to denigrate his efforts,” the Chief MInister said.

Mr. Adityanath said there were many instances of Prime Ministers inaugurating new constructions in the Parliament in the past. “We would appeal to people to witness and participate in this glorious moment with a call to strengthen India’s democracy. Indiraji inaugurated the Parliament Annexe and Rajivji laid the foundation of the Parliament Library, there are many other examples. The country and its citizens will never accept the Opposition’s attempts to degrade the historical significance of witnessing this momentous event,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the new Parliament building was a significant forum for hearing the voice of the common man and said it complied with present-day demands. “It is built with a vision for the next 100 years and is a fusion of tradition and modernity. It has been built with a visionary approach,” he said.

