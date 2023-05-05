HamberMenu
Parkash Singh Badal was a true nationalist: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister pays rich tributes to the former Punjab Chief Minister who died on April 25

May 05, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal during the Antim Ardas, at Badal village, Lambi, in Sri Muktsar Sahib on Thursday.) | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was a “true nationalist” and would be remembered for devoting his whole life to Hindu-Sikh unity.

Mr. Shah, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other leaders visited Badal village in Muktsar district to pay tributes to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Badal, who died on April 25 at the age of 95. An antim ardas ceremony (final prayer) was held for the veteran leader on Thursday. 

“...With the passing away of Badal sahab, the Sikh community has lost a true soldier, the country has lost a patriot, the farmers have lost a true sympathiser and politics has lost a great man who set high standards. With his demise, the ‘Sardar of Brotherhood’ has also left us,” he said.

Mr. Shah said the leader “devoted his whole life to Hindu-Sikh unity and despite facing much opposition in politics, Badal s ahab always tried to keep everyone united... It is impossible to find such a person in public and political life”.

Mr. Shah said that whenever there was an opportunity to stand for the country, the former CM never backed down. “Sardar Parkash Singh Badal fought for principles and creed and spent the longest time of his public life in jail. During the Emergency, he firmly stood to protect democracy. Whether it was the Kargil War or the fight against terror, on every front, Badal Sahab always stood like a shield for national interest,” he said, adding that the passing away of “Badal s ahab is a huge loss for the entire country”.

