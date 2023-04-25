HamberMenu
Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab CM and veteran Akali Dal leader, passes away

The five-time former CM was hospitalised at a private hospital in Mohali last June following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

April 25, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Mohali

The Hindu Bureau
Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. File

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Punjab Chief Minister and veteran Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday (April 25) at a private hospital in Punjab’s Mohali. The 95-year-old patron of Shiromani Akali Dal was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Mr. Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. The former Punjab CM was in intensive care at the hospital with doctors closely monitoring his health condition.

He breathed his last around 8 p.m., hospital officials told PTI.

In a medical bulletin issued on Sunday evening, the private hospital had said, “Parkash Singh Badal continues to be under close observation in the medical ICU (Intensive Care Unit).” In a bulletin on the veteran leader’s condition on Saturday, the hospital had said, “In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal’s health, he continues to be closely monitored in the medical ICU.”

The five-time former Chief Minister was hospitalised last June following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups.

He tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.

(With inputs from PTI)

