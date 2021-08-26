Parivartan yatra to kick off Congress’s Uttarakhand campaign on September 3

New Delhi

26 August 2021 20:11 IST

Amid internal squabbling, party hopes to cash in on COVID mismanagement

The Congress is set to start its campaign for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections on September 3 with a Parivartan Yatra, beginning from Khatima, the constituency of BJP Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. As a show of unity, the entire senior leadership in the State will travel together in a bus for the yatra.

Mr. Dhami is the fourth chief minister that the State has seen in the last four years.

The COVID pandemic has been a devastating blow to the hospitality industry, the mainstay for a majority of Uttarakhand. The State has also reported the highest rate of unemployment in the country.

These factors could have provided a fertile ground for the Congress to return to power. However, its own house is not in order with infighting between Harish Rawat, 73, the campaign committee chief for the State, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pritam Singh, 62. The two leaders have disagreed publicly more than once.

Recently, Mr. Rawat announced a subsidy of ₹200 on gas cylinders if the Congress comes to power. Mr. Singh, however, has publicly rejected the idea. saying that it is up to the manifesto committee of the party to frame poll promises.

The party has also distanced itself from Mr. Rawat’s declaration that it will fight polls with the war cry of “Jai Ganesh”.

“In 2016, Mr Rawat as the Chief Minister had allowed a two-hour break for government staff to offer namaz on Fridays. He continues to be haunted by the right wing for that decision and is now making such pronouncements only to neutralise this attack,” a senior party leader said.

The central leadership had made an effort to rein-in the factions by reshuffling party functionaries after the death of leader of opposition and senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh. Mr. Rawat had his way when Mr. Singh, a Rahul Gandhi nominee, was removed as the PCC president and replaced with his own man Ganesh Godiyal. Mr. Singh was appointed the Leader of the Opposition. However, the precarious balance that the party leadership sought to craft is already tottering.

But Mr Rawat’s sharpest critics are not taking him lightly. “He is the most astute politician in the State. And if the Congress is to win the elections this time, he wouldn’t want to be overlooked since he believes it is the last chance that he has,” senior Congress leader from Kumaon said.

State in-charge Devendra Yadav said there may be a difference of opinions but it will not come in the way of unity of the party. The Congress is also clear that it will not project a chief ministerial face just yet, though Mr. Rawat being the Campaign Committee chief de facto becomes the face of the campaign. “We will follow the laid down procedure where the elected MLAs get the first say in picking their leader,” he said.