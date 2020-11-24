Parents of minor victim protest outside Odisha Assembly

File photo of the Odisha Assembly house.

24 November 2020

Minister protecting killer of their daughter, allege Nayagarh couple

The parents of a murdered minor girl attempted to self-immolate in front of the Odisha Assembly building on Tuesday, protesting against police inaction in arresting the killer of their daughter.

The issue found an echo in the House also as they alleged that Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahu was shielding the main accused. The grief-stricken couple sought action to arrest the murderers of their five-year-old daughter, Pari, who was killed at Jadupur village in Nayagarh district under mysterious circumstances about five months.

The couple, Ashok and Soudamini Sahu, poured kerosene on themselves and were about to set each other alight when police overpowered them. Before being taken away by the police, the couple said one Babuli Nayak, a close associate of the Minister, has been absconding in the case and the police were showing little enthusiasm to arrest him.

“Police rescued the couple and tendered primary treatment. The couple has a case in Nayagarh Sadar police station. They had grievance on police investigation. We facilitated their discussion with Nayagarh Superintendent of Police over phone and subsequently, they returned to their home,” said Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Uma Shankar Das.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik and veteran Congress leader Narasingha Mishra raised the issue in the Assembly and demanded a statement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Opposition leaders also demanded the resignation of the Minister, Mr. Sahu.

With the Opposition insisting on a response, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro directed Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra to make a statement on the issue on Wednesday.