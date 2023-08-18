Parents of Eklavya School in Odisha’s Nuapada flag issues with basic facilities

August 18, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - New Delhi

Parents of tribal students at the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Odisha’s Nuapada district have now approached district authorities, complaining that the school has not provided their children with uniforms for the last three years, adding that problems keep cropping up in basic facilities at the school.

The scheme for EMRSs has been projected by the Narendra Modi government as a flagship programme, with the Prime Minister promising to open one in every block with a Scheduled Tribe (ST) population of 50% or more. The Tribal Affairs Ministry has said that it intends to raise the standards of these schools to that of the Jawahar Navoday Vidyalayas.

In the complaint dated August 14, sent to the District Collector, parents of the Nuapada EMRS’ students said that there were recurring problems with the water connection in the school, a staff nurse needed to be appointed, a waiting hall for parents had to be built, and the boundary wall had to be raised.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to this, the parents said their children had not been given free uniforms, in accordance with the guidelines, for the 2020-21, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

“The school was shut during 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. With respect to the uniforms, there was a problem with the supply of fabrics. We will engage self help groups to stitch and supply it immediately,” Nuapada District Magistrate and Collector Hemakanta Say told The Hindu.

Mr. Say added that most of the other issues raised by the parents were in the process of being addressed.

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), which oversees the administration of EMRSs, has not yet responded to The Hindu’s queries on this particular complaint.

The Nuapada EMRS has 380 boys and girls enrolled, and is among the 227 EMRSs that have their own building. About 160 other EMRSs across the country are currently run from rented buildings or buildings of other government departments.

Despite guidelines prescribing standardised hiring of teachers and the rules for it, the administration system for the EMRSs has led to a severe shortage of teachers in these schools, with the government in 2023 announcing that it was going to change the system and recruit 38,000 staffers directly.

And even though nearly 600 EMRSs have been sanctioned in the last nine years, the ST population criteria had led to problems in acquiring land in hilly areas and in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism.

While the National Testing Agency has begun the direct recruitment process for EMRS staffers, this procedural change has put the jobs of existing guest teachers and teachers on deputation on the line. These teachers will now have to freshly apply under the direct recruitment process, or go back to their home cadre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT