Parents’ determination to give me education helped reach this position: President Murmu

May 05, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she reached the position of the Head of the State because of the uncompromised determination of her parents to educate her despite all the negativity around girls’ education in society.

Addressing a massive public reception organised at her hometown of Rairangpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Ms. Murmu became emotional and narrated her journey as a tribal girl in remote Uparbeda village to the office of the President of India.

“I was born in Uparbeda, a small tribal village. I am indebted to my parents. Though my father was semi-literate and mother, illiterate, they knew the value of education. They spared no effort in providing education to me. In that era, people were against sending girls to schools. They were constantly telling my parents that if educated, what benefit would I bring to the family as I would anyway be married,” she described.

The President said that she had been desperate to touch and breathe in the smell of Rairangpur’s soil after leaving for New Delhi last year. Ms. Murmu said, “My aspirations were limited. I aspired to have a financial condition in which I did not have to face problem for food and cloth. I never dreamt of assuming such high office in life.”

“I kept asking myself if I could meet challenges of being an MLA or a Minister”Droupadi MurmuPresident of India

Down memory lane

The President narrated how her career had shaped up with the blessings of people around her. “I chose honorary teachership to best utilise my time after the kids started going to school. I have opted for different careers in my life. Perhaps, it was divine order. Many people came into my life and guided me to a newer space,” she said reminiscing her stopovers.

“It was the blessing of Rairangpur people, I became a councilor— junior-most functionary in the local urban body. I started public life with inadequate experience. Love and affection of Rairangpur put me in the position of Vice Chairperson of the Notified Area Council. I was then responsible for looking after sanitation,” Ms. Murmu recalled.

“Subsequently, I was elected as an MLA from Rairangpur and soon became a Minister. I kept asking myself if I could meet challenges of being an MLA or a Minister. It was then difficult for a tribal woman who hailed from a small town like Rairangpur. I have, however, tried to give my best in whichever positions I have been in,” she said.

On Thursday afternoon, the President skipped usual security around her and started walking down the street, waving to locals.

Special gesture

Earlier in the day, she returned home to a rousing traditional reception at Pahadpur, her husband’s village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district— her maiden visit after becoming the Head of the State last year.

Her visit to Gosani, which is considered a holy place inhabited by the village’s ancestral spirits, appeared to be a special gesture. In the culture of Santal community, which Ms. Murmu belongs to, a person pays his or her obeisance at Gosani, upon arrival in the village after a long gap or while undertaking a new journey in life. The Santal tribes believe that the spirits of the heads of villages, who reside in Gosani, would shower their blessings.

Touching lives

The President laid the foundation-stone for Skill Hub at SLS Residential School which was her in-laws’ ancestral house. She had converted the house into a residential school in memory of her late husband Shyam Charan Murmu, elder son Laxman Murmu and younger son Sipun Murmu, who passed away due to different reasons between 2009 and 2014.

It was the first occasion when Ms. Murmu was meeting with members of her extended family members and community members as the Head of the State, at their own village. The President also launched a campaign on ‘Addiction free Odisha’ at Prajapita Brahma Kumari Centre at Sataputia.

During her visit, she inaugurated a tribal development project, a livelihood project on mushroom cultivation and a community centre supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development at Pahadpur village. The tribal development project will touch the lives of 100 native families of Pahadpur village and another 400 families from the adjoining villages, NABARD said.