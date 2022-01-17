Para-athlete from Odisha covers 213 km in 24 hours in a wheelchair

A para-athlete from Odisha covered distance of 213-km on wheelchair in 24 hours ending on Sunday.

If his marathon wheelchair drive is approved by Guinness Book of World Records, he would break the present record of 182.4 km (113.34 miles) achieved by Mario Trindade (Portugal) in 24-hours in 2007.

Kamalakant Nayak, the para-athlete, who hails from Puri district, covered the distance of 1.14 km between city’s Rajmahal and Mastercanteen Square for 189 times. He started turning wheels from 4.30 pm on January 15 and stopped at 4.30 pm on January 16.

Better Life Foundation, Odisha-based NGO, which organised the event, said the feat would send across a message that disability was only a state of mind.

Mr. Nayak had been a veteran in participating marathon run by wheelchair. He first participated in The Ability Marathon, in Kalinga Stadium conducted by the State government. Mr. Nayak had taken part different marathons across India having a record of completing a wheelchair ultra-marathon of 139.57 km in 15 hours.

“I am extremely happy for this historic journey I have been preparing for the event for past six years,” said para-athlete upon achieving the feat on Sunday.