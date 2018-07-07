Pappu Yadav threatens to disrupt LS proceedings

A bullock cart procession makes its way through Patna on Saturday during the Jan Adhikar Party-sponsored Bihar bandh. | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

more-in

Lok Sabha MP from Madhepura Rajesh Ranjan a.k.a. Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party on Saturday observed a bandh in Bihar demanding special category status to the State.

Party supporters burnt tyres near the Dak Bungalow Chowk and blocked traffic in Patna during the bandh. Similar reports of tyre burning, traffic blockades and protest marches came from different parts of the State.

The party had called a day-long Bihar bandh on Saturday to press for implementation of various demands that included special category status to Bihar, safety and security of women and providing quality education and employment for youths.

Pappu faints

Mr. Yadav, who led the bandh in Patna, fainted at Dak Bungalow Chowk due to scorching sun but soon regained consciousness.

Addressing his supporters, Mr. Yadav threatened to disrupt the Lok Sabha proceedings over the issue.

Blames Lalu, Nitish

“Bihar was denied special status when the UPA was in power at the Centre for 10 years, of which Lalu Prasad was a part. I thank Nitish Kumar for raising the issue, but where was he when the special category status was accorded to other States during Atalji’s regime, in which he was a Minister,” Mr. Yadav asked.

“I will not allow the Lok Sabha to run... It does not matter even if I am marshalled out from the House... I cannot compromise on twin issues of special category status and creation of employment opportunities for youths of Bihar,” he added.