Pappu Yadav promises corruption-free Bihar in six months

Jan Adhikar Party’s manifesto also promises film city in the name of Sushant Singh Rajput

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) president and former MP Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, released the party’s pratigya patra (election manifesto) on Thursday, promising a corruption-free State in six months among several other steps for time-bound development if his government comes to power.

Earlier, before releasing the manifesto to media persons, Mr. Yadav claimed that he had filed an affidavit before a judicial magistrate in Patna stating that his party was willing to face legal action if it failed to fulfil any of the promises. “This is the first time in the political history of the country that a party has filed such an affidavit in court before releasing its manifesto… every promise made in the manifesto will be completed in a time-bound manner once my party forms the government in Bihar,” asserted Mr. Yadav.

He said he would tender his resignation if his party failed to make Bihar corruption-free six months after coming to power. “CCTV cameras will be installed in every shop and household within one year to prevent crime… any person found outraging the modesty of a woman or girl will be punished within two weeks of the incident and there will also be a provision to delete the perpetrators’ names from the voters’ list,” he said. “Land acquisition will be done as soon as any industrialist expressed willingness to invest in the State…migration from the State will be stopped within two years,” he said. He also promised to set-up a film city in the name of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The heavyweight leader from Kosi and Seemanchal (border) areas of northeast Bihar also promised a turnaround for the State in three years time. “It will be 3 years versus 30 years of RJD and NDA regime in the State,” he said. Within three years of his government coming to power, he would permanently solve the perennial flood problem. “I have a list of as many as 60 scams that happened during the last 15 years of NDA regime in the State…all of these will be investigated and the guilty will not be spared.”

RLSP meeting

Meanwhile, in another significant development, mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) partner Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) held its executive committee meeting in Patna on Thursday. It passed a resolution authorising party chief Upendra Kushwaha to take a decision on whether to remain with the alliance or make an exit on the seat-sharing issue.

Party sources told The Hindu that RLSP may join the ruling NDA in the State soon. “There is complete lack of coordination in mahagathbandhan,” charged RLSP leader and party spokesperson Anand Madahv. “Politics is all about possibilities,” he said to a question whether the RLSP would join the NDA.

Earlier, another ally, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), had parted ways with the coalition.