Other States

Pannun, SFJ booked for sedition

Automated calls, particularly to the youth, advocated Punjab’s secession

Punjab Police on Friday booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for seditious automated calls aimed at instigating people, particularly the youth, against the State government during the COVID-19 curfew-lockdown.

Cases have been registered against Pannun and the U.S-based SFJ under Section 124 A of IPC, and Sections 10 (a) and 13 (1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, at the State Special Operations Cell, Mohali, said Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 9:29:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pannun-sfj-booked-for-sedition/article31312031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY