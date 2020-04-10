Pannun, SFJ booked for sedition

Punjab Police on Friday booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for seditious automated calls aimed at instigating people, particularly the youth, against the State government during the COVID-19 curfew-lockdown.

Cases have been registered against Pannun and the U.S-based SFJ under Section 124 A of IPC, and Sections 10 (a) and 13 (1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, at the State Special Operations Cell, Mohali, said Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta.