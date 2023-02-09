Panna Collector’s speech urging people ‘to keep BJP in power till 2047’ sparks controversy 

February 09, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Raipur:

Panna District Collector Sanjay Mishra has kicked up a controversy after a video, in which he is purportedly appealing to people to keep the incumbent BJP government in power for the next 25 years, surfaced on social media.

In the undated video, Mr. Mishra can be seen goading a bunch of people he is addressing to keep the present BJP government in the State till 2047 because it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “dream”.

“Our Chief Minister [Shivraj Singh Chouhan] says that it is due to your wishes and blessings that he became the Chief Minister for the fourth time. Hon. [Prime Minister] Modi ji says that it has been 75 years since this country achieved Independence and Amrit Kaal of Independence is going on and in another 25 (24) years, we will celebrate its centenary. It is our Prime Minister’s dream that when the centenary is celebrated, this same [State] government is in power,” he said.

“This means for the next 25 years you have to be with this government... You shouldn’t fall into the trap of those trying to mislead you,” he added amdist chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

The purported gathering in Amanganj area was a part of the ongoing Vikas Yatra being taken out by the government to take its various schemes to the people. The yatra was launched on February 5.

This is not the first time Mr. Mishra has sparked a controversy around his alleged closeness with the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Last year, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had said that he [Mr. Mishra] had acted as “a polling agent of the ruling party” while conducting the local bodies polls in the State. “He has no regard for the principle of natural justice and should be removed from the post of collector,” the court had observed.

The latest video has left the Congress fuming and the party has demanded the removal of Mr. Mishra as the collector.

“This is Panna Collector Sanjay Mishra, HC Jabalpur had also commented against him in the past. Now campaigning for BJP during Vikas Yatra. [He] Said in the meeting of Amanganj that this government will remain for the next 25 years. The dignity of the collector’s post lies in tatters. If you are such a big agent, then then leave the job and contest elections?” tweeted Congress spokesperson K.K. Mishra posting a footage of the purported clip.