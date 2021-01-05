Pankaj Mithal is new CJ of J&K, Ladakh

An official said J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the Oath of Office to Justice Mithal at a ceremony in Jammu.

Justice Pankaj Mithal was sworn in on Monday as the new Chief Justice of the common court of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

An official said J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the Oath of Office to Justice Mithal at a ceremony in Jammu.

Justice Mithal replaces Gita Mittal, who retired last year.

Justice Mithal, who enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of U.P. in 1985, was elevated as an additional judge in 2006 and took oath as a permanent judge in 2008.