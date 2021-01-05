Other States

Pankaj Mithal is new CJ of J&K, Ladakh

Justice Pankaj Mithal was sworn in on Monday as the new Chief Justice of the common court of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

An official said J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the Oath of Office to Justice Mithal at a ceremony in Jammu.

Justice Mithal replaces Gita Mittal, who retired last year.

Justice Mithal, who enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of U.P. in 1985, was elevated as an additional judge in 2006 and took oath as a permanent judge in 2008.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 3:56:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pankaj-mithal-is-new-cj-of-jk-ladakh/article33496883.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY