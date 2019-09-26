Panic spreads in Bengal as people queue up for identity papers

The Block Development Office in Dhupguri in north Bengal is a crowded place now, right from very early in the morning. Women, men and even children of all ages queue up in front of the counter to register their names to get various records of identity proof but they are not sure if they exist. “I have come from Salbari village to find out about my grandfather’s land record,” said Ananta Roy [name changed], an electronic goods repairman. Mr. Roy’s family came from Khulna in Bangladesh before its Liberation War in 1971.

“We never maintained any papers, but now I am told that land acquired many decades back needs to have evidence of transfer,” said Mr. Roy. It is a common problem in the border districts of Bengal where many thousands of people migrated from Bangladesh — nearly all Hindus — but do not have proper papers as they just settled on a piece of empty land after arrival.

Undefined land

“Actually, we all are settled on jobordokhol [some undefined land acquired mostly physically but not legally] land; where would papers come from,” he acknowledged.

Tapas Goswami of Jalpaiguri had another story. “My father was given a certificate of citizenship in 1950 in Kolkata as he came from Rangpur [in Bangladesh] and we lost it. Now what to do,” he asks.

Such cases are not in thousands but in millions in Bengal as people — predominantly Dalit refugees — continued to pour in first from East Pakistan and then from Bangladesh to West Bengal over the last seven decades. An expert of refugee issues in Bengal, Prof. Soumen Chakraborty pegged their figure at “10% of 6.5 crore voters” spread over 47 Assembly constituencies, during the last Lok Sabha poll. The panic among these voters and even the upper castes is due to the constant debate and discussion in public space about the National Register of Citizens [NRC]. However, no official dates of the process have been announced by the Central government.

Mamata’s appeal

But the panic is high. So much so that almost on a day-to-day basis Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to appeal to the residents — “Do not kill yourself, it won’t do any good.” In fact, she had released an appeal on television on Wednesday morning asking people not to end lives fearing fast implementation of the NRC. And in the evening she said, “Eleven have committed suicide” for “no fault of theirs”. “They felt they cannot be this country’s citizens and killed themselves,” she said.

This, however, is of little help to the family members of Shyamal Roy, 36-year-old e-rickshaw puller of Dhupguri. Roy and two others took their own lives in Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday. His cousin told The Hindu that he “broke down” after standing in the queue in the same Dhupguri Block Development Office for a week.