Panel will probe complaints against hospitals: Haryana CM

CHANDIGARH

24 August 2021 01:12 IST

Congress raises issue of COVID deaths due to lack of oxygen

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Monday said the State government has ensured adequate oxygen supply in the State during the COVID-19 pandemic and a committee will be formed to investigate the complaints received against all those hospitals, which have shown negligence in giving necessary treatment during the pandemic.

“Strict action will be taken against such hospitals,” said Mr. Lal in the State Assembly in regard to the issue raised by the Opposition during Zero Hour of the ongoing monsoon session.

Congress members led by leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda raised the issue of deaths of people during the pandemic period due to lack of oxygen. Mr. Hooda said the government was trying to mislead the public about the truth of deaths due to shortage of oxygen.

The Chief Minister said about 13,000 people died due to COVID-19 in the hospitals across the State. “Of these, about 9,500 were residents of Haryana, while about 3,500 were COVID patients from other States. There are about 4,000 private hospitals in Haryana. Oxygen was supplied everywhere through agencies in every city. Oxygen was also supplied from a nearby city if needed,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that in some hospitals of Hisar, Rewari and Gurugram districts few irregularities were reported and a magisterial inquiry has been conducted for all such complaints received from the hospitals of these three districts.

“In two reports pertaining to Rewari and Gurugram hospitals it was stated that no death was reported due to lack of oxygen,” he said. In the investigation report of Hisar district, the matter of negligence of Soni Hospital was highlighted and the “said report has been sent to the Superintendent of Police, necessary action will be taken,” he added.

The Chief Minister said during the peak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was noticed that some hospitals admitted more patients than their capacity.