U.P. panel suggests new law on conversions

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission on Thursday submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting a new law to check forcible religious conversions.

“The report was submitted along with a draft legislation, Uttar Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2019,” Law Commission Secretary Sapna Tripathi said.

The report was prepared after going through pre and post-Independence laws in the country and neighbouring countries besides keeping in mind court judgments.

“The commission is of the view that existing legal provisions are not enough to check religious conversion and on this serious matter, a new law is needed like in 10 other States,” the report said.

