ADVERTISEMENT

Panel probing Assam-Meghalaya border killings to resume examining witnesses 

May 23, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - GUWAHATI

A bid by the Assam police and forest personnel to catch alleged timber smugglers from Meghalaya led to the killing of six people on November 22, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel stand guard near a forest office, a day after it was vandalised and burnt down by miscreants following violence at a disputed Assam-Meghalaya border location that killed six people, in West Karbi Anglong district on November 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI A judicial panel probing the killing of six people at a disputed spot on the 884.9 km Assam-Meghalaya border in November 2022 is scheduled to resume the examination of the witnesses on May 25. 

Officials in the two States said the proceedings may continue for two more days depending on the number of witnesses produced by Assam’s Director-General of Police. 

Meghalaya had set up a judicial inquiry commission led by retired judge T. Vaiphei to probe the firing incident at Mukroh — Assam calls the place Mukhrow or Moikrang — that left six people dead. Five of them were Meghalaya villagers and one an Assam Forest guard. 

ALSO READ
Now, Meghalaya CM claims ownership of disputed border village

Explained | The Assam-Meghalaya border firing

Meghalaya claims Mukroh is in its West Jaintia Hills district while Assam claims it is in West Karbi Anglong district. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The secretary to the commission had spoken with the counsels representing the Assam and Meghalaya governments, as well as the Mukroh villagers to fix May 16 for the examination of witnesses. The date was deferred due to their unavailability,” an official said. 

The Justice (retd) Vaiphei Commission had last examined the witnesses of the firing incident on April 28. 

A bid by the Assam police and forest personnel to catch alleged timber smugglers from Meghalaya led to the killing of six people at Mukroh on November 22. 

The place is in one of the 12 disputed sectors on the Assam-Meghalaya boundary. The dispute dates back to the carving out of Meghalaya from Assam as a separate State in 1972. 

The two States settled their dispute in six of these 12 sectors through a tripartite agreement involving the Centre on March 29, 2022. The Mukroh incident has delayed the discussions for the remaining six sectors.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Meghalaya / Assam

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US