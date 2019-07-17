Panel on quota for Assamese reconstituted

The Centre has reconstituted a high-level committee to assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in the Assam Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese, besides providing employment opportunities.

The high-level committee, to be headed by former Gauhati High Court judge Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, has been set up as per the Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord.

The committee had to be reconstituted as the earlier one announced on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections could not function as most of the members including its head former IAS officer M.P. Bezbaruah refused to be part of it in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which they said posed a threat to the Assamese culture and identity.