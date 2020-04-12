Panel on lockdown exit strategy would submit report soon: Amarinder

Punjab on Sunday reported 12 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 170, according to a government statement.

The Health department said seven of the 12 cases were from the Jalandhar district and three from the Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. One case each had been reported from the Kapurthala and Faridkot districts.

Till now, Punjab has seen 12 pandemic-related deaths while 23 patients have been cured of the deadly virus.

On the occasion of the Baisakhi festival, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said it was necessary for all to stay at home, in this difficult time, and observe it with prayers for the elimination of COVID-19.

Pointing to the global crisis, he said the situation was relatively better in Punjab and in fact across India, due to the early lockdown and its strict enforcement.

Captain Amarinder said all arrangements were in place for the wheat harvesting, set to commence on April 15, and promised another season of smooth procurement in line with his government’s track record, not just now but even in the previous stint.

Underlining the need to give serious thought to the way ahead, the Chief Minister said the task force set up to work out the lockdown exit strategy would submit its report within 10 days, and a high-powered committee, to be headed by a leading finance expert, would work on ways for economic and industrial revival post COVID-19.

In Chandigarh, two fresh cases were reported, taking the number of confirmed cases to 21, an official statement said.