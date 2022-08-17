Pandit killing: J&K police likely to attach Shopian militant’s property

A little-known militant outfit warns of more attacks “if anybody is involved in changing demography in Kashmir”.

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
August 17, 2022 12:25 IST

Security forces outside the house of Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit, who was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian, some 50 Km South of Srinagar on August 16, 2022 | Photo Credit: AFP

The J&K police are likely to attach the residential house of a militant, who is a suspect in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit and injuring another in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

“A process has been started to attach the property of the involved terrorist,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

The police on Tuesday said preliminary investigation suggested that a local militant, identified as Adil Ahmad Wani of Kutpora village of Shopian, was behind the killing of Sunil Kumar in an orchard of Chotigam village in Shopian.

Locals alleged that kin of the Wani, including father, were arrested by the police after the killing. However, the police have not confirmed any arrests in the case so far.

Relatives of Sunil Kumar watch as his body is taken to his home in Chotipora area of Sophian on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Earlier in the night, the police said they zeroed in and engaged militants in Shopian’s Kutpora area but they managed to escape the cordon.

“On specific input security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kutpora, Shopian. During the search, terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However, terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police and security forces busted a hideout inside a house and recovered arms and ammunition,” the police said.

Meanwhile, little-known militant outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters has claimed responsibility for the Shopian attack on the members of the minority. “They (the Pandits) were core members of agencies in generating inputs about freedom fighters and were forcing people for so-called Tiranga rallies,” the outfit claimed in a poster, posted on social media.

It warned of more attacks “if anybody is involved in changing demography in Kashmir, whether Pandits or non-locals. They will meet the same fate,” it said.

