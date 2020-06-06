Other States

Pandemic under control in Rajasthan, says Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. File

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. File   | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

Despite a decline in the number of people with the COVID-19 symptoms staying at home and in institutional quarantine, Rajasthan authorities are keeping a strict watch on the spread of the infection. The Medical & Health Department is monitoring the health of infected persons, while ensuring adherence to all health protocols.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at a review meeting on the COVID-19 lockdown here that though a capacity of 2.5 lakh beds had been created for institutional quarantines, the need for utilising them on a large scale had not arisen so far. “The school and college buildings, which have not been used, may be sanitised for the next academic session,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the pandemic was under control in the State, with recovery rate reported at 70% and the infection's doubling rate touching 20 days. Over 4.5 lakh diagnostic tests had been conducted. No COVID-19-related deaths had occurred in several districts in the State, he said.

Provisions for imposing a fine for not wearing face masks at public places and following social distancing norms were being strictly implemented to generate awareness among the public, said Mr. Gehlot.

The police has imposed fine in 40,000 instances of violation of rules so far.

Coronavirus
Comments
