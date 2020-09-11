Pandemic to delay reopening of Jagannath temple

BHUBANESWAR:

167 priests have contracted the virus thus far, 70 are either in home isolation or in COVID care centres.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection among the priests is delaying the reopening of the world famous Shree Jagannath Temple.

As many as 167 sevayats (priests) have contracted the virus thus far. Seventy of them, who are yet to recover, are either in home isolation or in COVID care centres. Four sevayats have lost their lives to the disease.

The number of infected sevayats is likely to be much more as many have taken tests without informing the SJTA and some are admitted in private hospitals in Puri and Bhubaneswar.

The SJTA had booked a hotel and a home stay accommodation at Puri exclusively for infected sevayats. While the hotel, Nilanchal Bhakta Niwas, is full, the home stay is witnessing a steady inflow of patients.

Committee to meet

“We are aware of the situation. A decision on reopening Shree Jagannath Temple will be taken at the next managing committee meeting,” said Krishan Kumar, SJTA Chief Executive and senior IAS officer. The managing committee meeting is expected to take place in the next two weeks.

A few selected sevayats have been carrying out the daily rituals since March when the pandemic hit the State.

“About 80 priests participate in the daily rituals on a rotation basis. During other festivals, the requirement of sevayats goes up significantly. About 2000 sevayats are actively involved in performing temple rituals,” said Laxmidhar Pujapanda, an expert on temple rituals.

Janardan Pattajoshi Mohapatra, head of Chhatisa Nijog, a sevayats’ body, said many sevayats were now in home isolation. “While elderly priests have been advised not to come to the temple, many younger sevayats too suffer from multiple comorbidities. Under these circumstances, there is a threat to the lives of both the sevayats and the devotees.”

Siddheswar Mohapatra, another priest, said sevayats were in fact eager for the temple to reopen. “Their livelihood has been badly affected due to the pandemic. However, the worsening situation is not conducive.”

Spurt in cases

Lately, Puri has recorded sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases. As many as 279 cases were reported in Puri on Friday. In the 1375 tests conducted, the positivity rate was 20%. The pilgrimage town recorded 332 cases on Thursday and 387 on Wednesday.

The world famous Rath Yatra was organised in Puri in the month of June, despite the fear of the spread of the infection. Sevayats took COVID-19 tests and only those who tested negative were allowed to tow the three chariots and perform other rituals. Only six sevayats had then contracted the virus.