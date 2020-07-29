Pandemic surging beyond cities in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD

29 July 2020 02:41 IST

473 of 1,108 COVID-19 cases are reported from rural areas on Tuesday

Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 1,108 infections and 24 deaths increasing its cumulative numbers to 2,372 fatalities and 57,982 cases even as the pandemic is surging beyond cities as almost 50% of cases are now being reported from rural districts.

The State has now 13,198 active cases, out of whom 87 patients are on ventilator.

On Tuesday, 473 cases were reported from rural districts while in July, almost 50% of the cases are from rural districts.

Though Ahmedabad and Surat still account for almost 30% of the cases, the pandemic is rapidly spreading in rural areas raising huge concern for the authorities as it would make it hard to handle in the absence of robust health infrastructure.

“It seems the way the new trend is emerging, more cases are likely from smaller towns and villages,” a prominent doctor in Ahmedabad said. “The Health department must gear up to handle the volume of cases in smaller towns now.”

“In August, the main cities like Ahmedabad and Surat are most likely to see the decline in cases but more worrisome would be the rise in cases in villages and smaller towns,” another doctor who is part of the State government’s task force said.

After Ahmedabad and Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot are witnessing rise in cases. In Vadodara, so far around 75 people have succumbed to the infectious disease.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be visiting both the cities on Wednesday.

Charges for treatment in private hospitals

The Health department on Tuesday also fixed charges for treatment in private hospitals — ₹5,700 per day per bed without ICU and ₹8,075 for a room.

For ICU, it’s ₹6,000 per bed in a common ward but ₹19,000 per bed in a private room with ventilator.

It directed all private hospitals which have been allowed to treat COVID-19 patients to charge as per the rates.

The charges, however, don’t include injections like tocilizumab or remdesivir which are costly.