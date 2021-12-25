‘Pandemic reduced Maharashtra’s income’

Ajit Pawar

It dropped by ₹1-1.5 lakh crore: Pawar

Maharashtra’s Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday told the Assembly that the pandemic has led to a reduction of the State’s income by around ₹1 to 1.5 lakh crore.

Replying to a question raised by Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Abitkar on the State’s non-payment of the promised subsidy under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Farm loan waiver scheme, Mr. Pawar said the pandemic has drastically affected the State’s treasury.

“Around ₹1 to 1.5 lakh crore of the State’s income has been reduced due to the pandemic. But we will not forget our promise. Once the State’s economy comes back on track, we will make the payment of subsidy,” he said.

Mr. Pawar added that Maharashtra is the only State which offers ₹3 lakh farm loan at zero interest. Speaking in the Assembly later in the day, he also informed that the State awaits its GST reimbursement share of ₹31,624 crore from the central government.

On MSRTC strike

Talking about the ongoing strike by Maharashtra State Roadways Transport Corporation employees, Mr. Pawar said their demand for merger of the undertaking with the State Government was not acceptable.

A dominant section of MSRTC employees have been on strike since October 28.

“No matter who is in power, this demand is not acceptable. The State Government has already increased the basic pay of the employees by ₹ 5,000. The MSRTC employees shouldn't take any extreme step like the mill workers strike which destroyed textile mills in Mumbai,” he said in the House.

In another question related to farmers’ suicides, State’s Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Vadettiwar informed the Assembly that a total of 1,076 cases were reported during June to October 2021.

Out of these, 491 cases have been held eligible for compensation as per the State norms while 213 are ineligible. Rest cases are pending for verification.